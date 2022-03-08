Liverpool will host Inter Milan today at Anfield looking to seal their place in the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream the second leg of this UCL series game online free from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming) or Paramount+ (Free Trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.
The Reds coached by Jurgen Klopp clinched a 2-0 away victory in the first leg and will play with everything it has to avoid surprises and ensure its ticket to the next round of the tournament.
Meanwhile, the Italian side will have a lot of work to do to turn around the series and eliminate one of the title favorites. With Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko in attack, Inter will be looking to break the deadlock early to put pressure on their opponents.
Liverpool vs Inter Milan: Time of the game
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
US: 3:00 PM (ET)
Liverpool vs Inter Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online
Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 2, Club RTL
Brazil: HBO Max, Estádio TNT Sports, TNT Brasil, GUIGO, TNT Go, SBT
Canada: DAZN
France: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport, Free, RMC Sport en direct
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, RTE 2, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Canale 5, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Mexico: TNT Go, HBO Max, TNT Sports
Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
US: FuboTV (Free trial), Paramount+ (Free trial), CBS, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, UniMás