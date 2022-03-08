Liverpool and Inter Milan will face each other today at Anfield for the second leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this UCL game free in different parts of the world.

Liverpool vs Inter Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free second leg of 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 today

Liverpool will host Inter Milan today at Anfield looking to seal their place in the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream the second leg of this UCL series game online free from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming) or Paramount+ (Free Trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

The Reds coached by Jurgen Klopp clinched a 2-0 away victory in the first leg and will play with everything it has to avoid surprises and ensure its ticket to the next round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Italian side will have a lot of work to do to turn around the series and eliminate one of the title favorites. With Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko in attack, Inter will be looking to break the deadlock early to put pressure on their opponents.

Liverpool vs Inter Milan: Time of the game

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Liverpool vs Inter Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 2, Club RTL

Brazil: HBO Max, Estádio TNT Sports, TNT Brasil, GUIGO, TNT Go, SBT

Canada: DAZN

France: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport, Free, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, RTE 2, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Canale 5, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Mexico: TNT Go, HBO Max, TNT Sports

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

US: FuboTV (Free trial), Paramount+ (Free trial), CBS, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, UniMás