Liverpool will host Porto for Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions Legue 2021/22. Here, find out what you need to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Liverpool and Porto will face each other for Matchday 5 of the Champions League 2021/22 group stage. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. If you are in the US, you can watch it on FuboTV and Paramount+.

The hosts are coming to this match with nothing to worry about. They are already qualified for the round of 16 as group winners. They are unbeaten in the tournament, with four wins out of four matches, and they will try to maintain that streak.

On the other hand, Porto can clinch their spot in the next round if they beat Liverpool and Atletico lose to Milan. Either way, they need to try to secure a win because if they lose, no matter the result in the other match, things can get complicated for them.

Liverpool vs Porto: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Time: 3.00 PM (ET).

Location: Anfield, Liverpool, England.

Liverpool vs Porto: Time by State in the US

ET: 3.00 PM

CT: 2.00 PM

MT: 1.00 PM

PT: 12.00 PM

Liverpool vs Porto: Storylines

Liverpool and Porto have faced each other seven times in the Champions League and the Portuguese have never got a win. The Reds have five triumphs and two draws in the series. In their most recent encounter, which took place in September, Liverpool won 1-5 as visitors.

How to watch or live stream Liverpool vs Porto in the US

The match between Liverpool and Porto for Matchday 5 of the Champions League 2021/22 group stage to be played on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by FuboTV and Paramount+. You can also watch it on TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDNxtra.

Liverpool vs Porto: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Liverpool are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -105, while Porto have odds of +260. A tie would end up in a +270 payout.

FanDuel Liverpool -105 Tie +270 Porto +260

*Odds by FanDuel