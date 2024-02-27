Liverpool and Southampton are set to clash in a thrilling 2023/2024 FA Cup Round of 16 match. For fans eager to catch every moment of this eagerly anticipated encounter, we’ve compiled all the essential information, including the location of the match and the different options for watching it on TV or streaming it live, no matter your location.
Liverpool have had an exceptional week. Initially, they secured a 4-1 victory over Luton Town, maintaining their top position in the Premier League. The highlight came on Sunday when they triumphed over Chelsea 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Van Dijk, clinching the Carabao Cup.
Now, their sights are set on continuing this winning momentum in the FA Cup, another competition where the “Reds” are contenders. Their rivals will be Southampton, a team that is currently fighting for promotion to the Premier League, and that will seek to cause a big surprise against one of the main favorites of the competition.
Liverpool vs Southampton: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 29)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 29)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 29)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 29)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 29)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 29)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 29)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 29)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 29)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Liverpool vs Southampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN, Star+
Australia: Paramount+
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, DirecTV GO, Star+
Canada: Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 7, beIN Sports MAX 8, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Deutschland
Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium
International: Bet365
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, ITVX, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN Italy
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean ESPN2 Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: Sky Sport 4 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Singapore: 112 mio Sports 2
South Africa: SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App
Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: ITV 1, UK ITVX, BBC Radio 5, Live Sports Extra, STV Scotland
USA: ESPN+