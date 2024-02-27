Liverpool vs Southampton: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 28, 2024

Liverpool and Southampton are set to clash in a thrilling 2023/2024 FA Cup Round of 16 match. For fans eager to catch every moment of this eagerly anticipated encounter, we’ve compiled all the essential information, including the location of the match and the different options for watching it on TV or streaming it live, no matter your location.

Liverpool have had an exceptional week. Initially, they secured a 4-1 victory over Luton Town, maintaining their top position in the Premier League. The highlight came on Sunday when they triumphed over Chelsea 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Van Dijk, clinching the Carabao Cup.

Now, their sights are set on continuing this winning momentum in the FA Cup, another competition where the “Reds” are contenders. Their rivals will be Southampton, a team that is currently fighting for promotion to the Premier League, and that will seek to cause a big surprise against one of the main favorites of the competition.

Liverpool vs Southampton: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 29)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 29)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 29)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 29)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 29)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 29)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 29)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 29)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 29)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Liverpool vs Southampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, DirecTV GO, Star+

Canada: Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 7, beIN Sports MAX 8, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Deutschland

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium

International: Bet365

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, ITVX, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean ESPN2 Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Sky Sport 4 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: 112 mio Sports 2

South Africa: SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: ITV 1, UK ITVX, BBC Radio 5, Live Sports Extra, STV Scotland

USA: ESPN+