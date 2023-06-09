Everyone in Florida is ecstatic about Lionel Messi signing with MLS side Inter Miami. Everyone who lives there wants to see him play live or just get to know him. What few know is that the club can give three lucky people the opportunity to work there, a few meters from the best footballer in the world.

It turns out that the franchise has three jobs available on LinkedIn. Two of the searches started a month ago and the other just two weeks ago. In addition, all three are face-to-face, but they demand certain requirements. Take note to send your CV.

There are three offers: marketing director, systems administrator, and security officer. In addition, the ad stands out as “more accessible” to the last of the searches, since the knowledge of the Spanish language is considered an advantage to stay in the position.

What are the requirements for the jobs?

High school degree.

Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, facilities management, police academy, or a related field is preferred.

Demonstrated knowledge of practices and procedures related to event setup and conversion.

Must be able to work long hours, flexible hours, including nights, weekends, and holidays.

Ability to speak and understand Spanish is a plus.

Proficient with Microsoft Office suite.

Must possess a valid Florida driver’s license.

Must be able to move and/or lift up to 50 lbs/22 kg.

Those who want to apply can enter the Inter Miami profile on Linkedin.