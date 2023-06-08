Football experts and fans alike have been captivated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo‘s heated rivalry, which has sparked never-ending discussions over who is the game’s best player now or of all time. Both superstars are the only ones in history to each have a legitimate case to be considered the GOATs due to their combined total of 76 major titles and more than 800 goals scored.

The nine years they spent competing for Barcelona and Real Madrid sparked a heated argument about who is the better player, which culminated in the 2022 World Cup. Ever since then, all eyes have been on the Qatar champion.

The Argentine has recently taken a life-changing choice that may soon mark the end of his playing days. Messi announced his decision to continue his career in the MLS, this time playing for Inter Miami, and his fiercest competitor has spoken out about the move.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly say of Lionel Messi rejecting Saudi Arabia move?

Ronaldo said his transfer to Riyadh was the beginning of a phenomenon, and he is convinced that numerous more top players would follow his lead. This is despite Lionel Messi’s refusal to join him in the Saudi Pro League.

“I knew that me going to Saudi Arabia would open a box and I wasn’t wrong. I’m sure in a couple of years or three, this league is going to be one of the most important leagues in the world.

“Karim [Benzema] left already and I am 1000% sure that many more players will. May all the stars come to Arabia, there are no problems with the league. What we want is competition”, he made the remarks in Madrid during a conference, as reported by Goal.com.