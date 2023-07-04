Lorenzo Insigne wants out of Toronto FC and knows where he wants to go according to report

Lorenzo Insigne wants out of MLS and Toronto FC according to a report out of Italy. According to Nicolo Schira, Insigne has changed agent and is now a part of the Stellar Group. The player is not happy at TFC and is looking to a move away from MLS.

Insigne at the moment is the league’s highest paid player, with a reported official income as per the MLSPU of $7.5 million, but it is reported that he earns as high as $14 million with bonuses.

Taylor Twellman also reported that the player has been holding talks with an unnamed Saudi club for the last 2-3 weeks.

Lorenzo Insigne and Toronto FC have flopped in MLS

The Italian came to MLS with a lot of hype, coming off of a fantastic season with Napoli. Lorenzo Insigne has praised the level of MLS, but things at Toronto FC have not gone well at all.

A reported rift with former manager Bob Bradley, who was eventually fired, has been one of the causes, and the disorder of the project another focal point.

Toronto sits next to last in the MLS East, only outdone by Inter Miami who is in last place. Under Bradley the team was mediocre at best, and Lorenzo Insigne’s numbers so far are 10 goals, 4 assists in 27 league matches.

Effort has never been a question, rather the team around the Italian, who looks ready to try something new following what can only be described as one of the biggest flop signings in MLS history.