Major League Soccer continues to grow and so does player wages, the biggest spenders in MLS continue to be Toronto FC at a budget of $27.5 million, the LA Galaxy are on a budget of $23.5 million, and Atlanta United are at $21.3 million, ironically none of the top spenders can claim to be the best teams in the league.

While we presented the list of the 25 top earning players in MLS, we thought it prudent to make a list of 25 bargain players and their salaries. Some of the players listed are without question some of the best in the league, but somehow making below the highest earners.

The list also has World Cup veterans for the USMNT, and young up and coming players that could prove important for the future. Here are 25 bargain players that are playing in MLS in the 2023 season.

25. Diego Luna – $134,380.00

19-year-old Diego Luna has shown his class at the youth level but really has yet to catch on in MLS. Luna has been used sparingly throughout the season, and with the talent he has shown at the U-20’s you’d figure he’d play more.

24. Fredy Montero – $195,000.00

Still going strong at 35, the once face of the Seattle Sounders always contributes off the bench. Montero has played over 230 games for the Sounders and netted over 70 goals, a legend of the club.

23. Bobby Wood – $421,250.00

Once a promising striker for the USMNT, Bobby Wood returned to MLS with little fanfare, 6 goals in 34 games with RSL got him traded to New England where things got off to a better start.

22. Frankie Amaya – $406,406.00

A good prospect for US Soccer and New York Red Bulls, Frankie Amaya has played in over 50 games for the Red Bulls and has established himself as a solid midfielder. At one time Amaya was primed for a European move.

21. Mauricio Pereyra – $675,000.00

One of the best players on Orlando City, the leader, playmaker, and even face of the team the Uruguayan earns a bargain $675,000. Pereyra has done more for the Lions than many high priced DPs have done for their clubs.

20. Cade Cowell – $689,909.00

The young U-20 striker has a lot of potential at only just 19. Cowell already has over 90 games under his belt and will look to continue to improve his career in MLS.

19. Gyasi Zardes – $800,000.00

Still only 31 and well past 90 goals in MLS, Gyasi Zardes continues to be a powerful scoring threat in the league and has taken the show to Austin FC where he is still finding his feet. Zardes looks like an MLS lifer, but he could be breaking many records when it’s all done.

18. Shaq Moore -$806,500.00

The former CD Tenerife and World Cup veteran has been solid for his MLS side. Nashville is one of the best teams in the league and Moore has been steady.

17. Julián Carranza – $950,000.00

Julián Carranza revitalized his career at the Philadelphia Union and impressed greatly in 2022. Carranza is earning under $1 million, but he is a prime candidate to be sold in the future at a decent value.

16. Facundo Torres – $993,200.00

The Uruguayan winger/ playmaker has been a stud for Orlando City, his first season without question Torres was one of the more instrumental newcomers to the league. Despite a high transfer fee, Torres is a bargain star earning under 1 million dollars.

15. Alejandro Bedoya – $1,060,000.00

Philadelphia Union legend Alejandro Bedoya continues to be a huge leader for the Doops. Bedoya has done extremely well since his arrival in 2016. At 36, Bedoya is the meaning of the word example.

14. Giorgio Chiellini – $1,075,000.00

The Italian defender is a squad player at LAFC, a leader, but hardly the best defender in MLS. Giorgio Chiellini captained the side against Austin FC in April of 2023.

13. Cristian Espinoza – $1,265,000.00

The early candidate for MVP of the 2023 season Argentine Cristian Espinoza is finally getting the notoriety he deserves. Since 2020 he has been the best player on the Earthquakes, but for many years Cristian Espinoza was trapped on a poor team. Today the Earthquakes are having their best season in a long time.

12. Santiago Rodríguez – $1,331,333.00

The Uruguayan winger got his big deal with NYCFC, still apart of the City Football Group, Santiago Rodríguez could be finding his way to the Uruguayan national team, Rodríguez has the potential to be a major player in MLS and in the market.

11. Kellyn Acosta – $1,365,000.00

Kellyn Acosta went to the World Cup following a great season with LAFC, Acosta has been in MLS his whole career and excelled as a defensive midfielder. Acosta is a part of the LAFC backbone.

10. Klauss de Mello – $1,370,284.00

The Brazilian striker has come on strong for expansion club St. Louis CITY SC, following a good stint in the Bundesliga, Klauss has the potential to be a big-time striker in the league.

9. Alan Velasco – $1,401,000.00

Alan Velasco is a major part of the FC Dallas set up, still needing to find a bit more consistency, Alan Velasco has a high ceiling in MLS and will eventually be sold to a big league. Velasco has scored some highlight reel goals.

8. Cristian Roldán – $1,441,000.00

Say what you want about Cristian Roldán, he has built a formidable career for himself. Roldán has won 2 Gold Cups with the USMNT, 2 MLS Cups, and a CCL title. Cristian Roldán has played over 250 games for the Sounders and looks like a one club man.

7. Jordan Morris – $1,560,000.00

Another Sounder, Jordan Morris has had a respectable career in MLS, 2 championships, 1 CCL, and with the USMNT a Gold Cup. Morris has scored over 50 goals in the league and at 28 is still in the USMNT picture.

6. Riqui Puig – $1,732,500.00

LA Galaxy standout Riqui Puig is one of the few highlights on a dismal Galaxy team. Puig has a lot of talent but without the supporting cast to help it’s a lost cause at this point.

5. Taxiarchis Fountas – $1,741,000.00

The Greek striker who was suspended for saying a racial slur in 2022 started the season well, in total Taxiarchis Fountas has a lot of ground to make up, before the incident he was one of the best recent signings of DC United.

4. Sebastián Blanco – $1,748,000.00

The Argentine has not played yet in the 2023 season and in total has 156 games and 39 goals and 38 assists. Possessor of a long range shot and explosiveness in front of goal, Blanco has become the face of the team after Diego Valeri left. How he will come back from a knee injury and at 35 remains to be seen.

3. Jesús Ferreira – $1,852,000.00

Jesús Ferreira got his DP deal with FC Dallas and continues to be in good form with rumors of a move to Europe on the horizon, Ferreira could be the next MLS USMNT player to head to Europe.

2. Walker Zimmerman – $2,056,979.00

The USMNT defender is one of the best backs in the whole league, not only that, Walker Zimmerman is a leader at the back. Deserving of a chance to go to Europe, Zimmerman had a good World Cup for the US despite the penalty called against him against Wales.

1.Emanuel Reynoso – $2,151,200.00

The Argentine creative midfielder has been MIA for most of the season, the reasoning behind Emanuel Reynoso’s hold out has yet to be made public. It is reported that Reynoso has issues with the team, but also has personal issues with the mother of his child. Nonetheless, if Reynoso can play up to his standard, he is a game changer.