Louis van Gaal continues to be bitter about what occurred in the quarterfinals match at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina. The game was a memorable one with the match ending 2-2 and Argentina winning on penalty kicks.

The match was also defined by a near bench clearing brawl between the two sides and Lionel Messi’s now famous post-match interview where he yelled “Qué mirás, bobo. Andá p’allá” to the Netherlands Wout Weghorst.

Now in an interview with NOS in the Netherlands, Louis van Gaal still continues to claim that the World Cup was set up for Lionel Messi to win.

Louis Van Gaal on Argentina and Messi

In the interview Van Gaal stated, “When you see how Argentina get the goals and how we get the goals and how some Argentine players crossed the line and were not penalized, I think it was all a premeditated game.

“Messi had to become world champion.” During the 2022 World Cup the Netherlands finished top of Group A, then they defeated the United States 3–1 in the round of 16.



Van Gaal resigned as head coach of the Netherlands national team following their defeat to Argentina, in his third stint the Orange went 20 matches without defeat.