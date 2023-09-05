USMNT star Christian Pulisic asks, where are all the celebrities for the national team?

It was a star-studded event in Los Angeles to watch Lionel Messi and Inter Miami defeat the reigning MLS Cup champions LAFC. On the night the Argentine World Cup winner assisted on 2 goals as Inter Miami weathered an early storm to get a 3-1 victory.

A record 40 celebrities, personalities, and even royalty were on hand to watch the Argentine World Cup winner. From Selena Gomez, Owen Wilson, who met Messi after the match, Prince Harry, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Mario Lopez, and for the second time LeBron James witnessed Messi’s magic.

In US national team training camp, AC Milan star Christian Pulisic saw all the pageantry and made a request via an Instagram story to all the celebs who went to see Messi.



Pulisic calls out celebs



In his Instagram story the USMNT star reshared a video uploaded by Major League Soccer with all the celebrities on hand to watch Inter Miami and LAFC, there the American stated, “Let them know they’re invited to US national team games too”.



While the USMNT has made tremendous progress on and off the field, celebrity culture is not abundant at USMNT games, then again, the national team doesn’t really play near celebrity hot beds.



Still, for Pulisic it was a playful jab to the biggest names in the entertainment business that there are talented American players as well.



Pulisic at AC Milan



On the field Christian Pulisic has been all aces, scoring 2 goals in his first three Serie A games for his new club. Pulisic already has the Milan supporters chanting his name and has been very effective on the right wing, not his natural position.

Pulisic earns a reported 4 million euros yearly at AC Milan and the start at his third professional club is off to a flying start. Pulisic will now suit up for the USMNT against Uzbekistan and Oman on September 9 and 12.