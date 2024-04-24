The home improvement retail store just scored the biggest name in all of sport and laid out the shared values of having Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi is the GOAT, what else can be said about the greatest soccer player of all time? The World Cup winner came to Major League Soccer to grow his brand in the US, not that he needed to, and to live a quieter family life.

So far so good, Messi has sold out stadiums, setting MLS attendance records, and is about to set another attendance record when Inter Miami takes on the New England Revolution where over 60,000 fans are expected to attend Gillette Stadium this weekend.

Messi has also enjoyed the opportunity side to his US adventure, already partnering with Lays, and doing a Super Bowl commercial for Michelob ULTRA. Now the famed Argentine and home improvement retail company Lowe’s are teaming up and the Lowe’s team are over the moon with their recent “acquisition”.

Lowe’s brass on Lionel Messi

Lowe’s VP of Multicultural and Sports Marketing Gerardo Soto posted on LinkedIn, “Shoot for the moon, and you’ll land among the stars. And that’s exactly what we did! I am so proud of Lowe’s newest partnership with global soccer star Leo Messi. The key to a great brand partnership is alignment. Among many things, Messi is known as a playmaker, an expert in his field and the ultimate team player, not much different than the Lowe’s red vest associates who help our customers every day.



“As we looked to expand our Lowe’s Home Team roster from football to fútbol, we wanted to partner with the best! Leo’s an athlete who reflects our customers’ aspirations to never stop improving and demonstrates the standard of excellence we strive for at Lowe’s.

“This partnership is going to take us to Inter Miami, COPA América and even greater heights as a brand. I can’t wait for you to see what we have in store!”

On the field Lionel Messi continues to work his magic with 9 goals in 9 games for Inter Miami, Tata Martino’s team is in first place overall in MLS and the Argentine is looking forward to the 2024 Copa America to be played on American soil.