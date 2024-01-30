Lionel Messi is conquering America, his team on the other hand have not conquered anyone in six months as Inter Miami’s last win was in late September. While on a preseason tour in Saudi Arabia, where Inter Miami were once again defeated this time by Neymar less Al Hilal 4-3, news broke that Messi would show up on the NFL’s biggest stage, a Super Bowl commercial, during Super Bowl LVIII.

In the one-minute ad, Messi will play soccer at the beach for Michelob, when he and a group of friends go to a beach bar and realize their favorite beer has tapped out. A trailer for the ad has already been upload on social media to high praise as usual for Messi.

It will mark the first time the former Barcelona and PSG player ever stars in a Super Bowl ad, he did do a commercial with Kobe Bryant for Turkish Airlines almost 11 years ago.

How much will Messi earn for his Super Bowl ad?

Lionel Messi will make an astonishing $14 million for the advertisement, to put into context the average Hollywood actor makes in the range of $53,394 to $66,960 per gig. Messi’s salary for the ad eclipses what some actors and actresses make for some blockbuster movies.

The average cost to run an ad on the Super Bowl for 2024 will be about $7 million as it is one of the most watched sporting events in the United States with millions getting together for Super Bowl parties.

Super Bowl LVIII

Behind all the glamor of the overpriced TV spots there is an actual game, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will decide who is the best team in the NFL in Las Vegas.

The Kansas City Chiefs will go for their fourth Super Bowl, while the 49ers are looking for their sixth title.