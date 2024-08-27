Luca Koleosho: Possible USMNT player set to make international decision

Burnley winger Luca Koleosho is reportedly set to finally choose his international destiny with a call-up to the Italian national team.

Luca Koleosho has been on the shortlist for the USMNT, although his international career has been between Italy and the United States. The 19-year-old Burnley winger has had a unique path to his possible Italy call-up.

Luca Koleosho was born in Norwalk, Connecticut, and started playing soccer with local clubs. In 2016, he moved to Spain to begin his youth career at Reus, before joining the Espanyol youth system in 2020.

Koleosho would eventually play for Espanyol in 2022, logging 6 games with 1 goal before joining Premier League side Burnley. Since 2023, Koleosho has played 17 games and scored 2 goals for The Clarets.

Luca Koleosho to Play for Italy?

According to Goal Italia, Luca Koleosho is set to be called up by Italian national team manager Luciano Spalletti. Koleosho is a speedy winger who, at the Burnley level, adds some depth to a rather predictable attack.

Luca Koleosho on the wing

Nonetheless, Koleosho has been a part of the Italian national team setup, representing Italy at the U-19, U-20, and U-21 levels. Koleosho has considered playing for the USMNT, Canada, and Italy, but it now looks likely he will finally play for Italy.

Advertisement

Advertisement