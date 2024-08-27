Trending topics:
US Soccer

Luca Koleosho: Possible USMNT player set to make international decision

Burnley winger Luca Koleosho is reportedly set to finally choose his international destiny with a call-up to the Italian national team.

Luca Koleosho
© IMAGOLuca Koleosho

By Kelvin Loyola

Luca Koleosho has been on the shortlist for the USMNT, although his international career has been between Italy and the United States. The 19-year-old Burnley winger has had a unique path to his possible Italy call-up.

Luca Koleosho was born in Norwalk, Connecticut, and started playing soccer with local clubs. In 2016, he moved to Spain to begin his youth career at Reus, before joining the Espanyol youth system in 2020. 

Koleosho would eventually play for Espanyol in 2022, logging 6 games with 1 goal before joining Premier League side Burnley. Since 2023, Koleosho has played 17 games and scored 2 goals for The Clarets.

Luca Koleosho to Play for Italy?

According to Goal Italia, Luca Koleosho is set to be called up by Italian national team manager Luciano Spalletti. Koleosho is a speedy winger who, at the Burnley level, adds some depth to a rather predictable attack.

Luca Koleosho on the wing

Luca Koleosho on the wing

Nonetheless, Koleosho has been a part of the Italian national team setup, representing Italy at the U-19, U-20, and U-21 levels. Koleosho has considered playing for the USMNT, Canada, and Italy, but it now looks likely he will finally play for Italy.

Advertisement
Americans Abroad: Premier League 2024/25

see also

Americans Abroad: Premier League 2024/25

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Leagues Cup: Good Day Columbus slams Austin FC and former Crew owner Anthony Precourt
Soccer

Leagues Cup: Good Day Columbus slams Austin FC and former Crew owner Anthony Precourt

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 3
Soccer

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 3

Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid may have good news about a Kansas City Chiefs player
NFL

Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid may have good news about a Kansas City Chiefs player

Galatasaray vs Young Boys: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Galatasaray vs Young Boys: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions