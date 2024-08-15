Americans Abroad: Premier League 2024/25

Trending topics:
The Premier League is set to kick off on Friday, August 16th. Here are the Americans playing in the best league in the world.

Antonee Robinson
© Getty ImagesAntonee Robinson

By Kelvin Loyola

The Premier League is ready to go, with Manchester City preparing to defend their title and aiming to win an unprecedented fifth Premier League title in a row. 

Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, and upstarts like Aston Villa will all be ready to challenge for the title, but only one will emerge as champions of England.

For the upcoming season, a total of five Americans—four of whom play for the USMNT—will be on Premier League rosters.

Yanks Abroad in the Premier League

Matt Turner will most likely begin his season on the bench for Nottingham Forest. Tyler Adams is injured yet again for AFC Bournemouth and will have to wait to play this season.

Chris Richards will look to build on an up-and-down season last year with Crystal Palace. Antonee Robinson will try to continue his impressive form for Fulham.

Tottenham have American goalkeeper Brandon Austin on their books. The 25-year-old represented the US in a U-18 game and played on loan with MLS side Orlando City in 2021.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola

