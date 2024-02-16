Kylian Mbappe is getting closer and closer to Real Madrid. In the last few hours, several reports confirm that the French star has made his decision and will leave PSG. A tremendous problem for Luis Enrique.

With still four months left in the season, the Spanish coach has to deal with a squad that will lose their biggest star while still competing for crucial titles such as the Champions League and Ligue 1.

One day after the news shocked the world, Luis Enrique had to face the media in a long awaited press conference. Though he was very cautious when speaking about Kylian Mbappe, there was a subtle shot at the player.

“To settle this information. Until the parties involved speak out, I don’t plan to comment on anything. And the involved parties have not spoken. Mbappe hasn’t publicly expressed anything, nor has anyone from the club. When the parties speak, I will give you an opinion. The team is above all players. The club is above everything and all individualities. When the parties involved speak out, I, as a coach, will give my opinion.”

Will Kylian Mbappe leave PSG to Real Madrid?

According to report from RMC sport, Kylian Mbappe announced his departure to his teammates this Friday morning at PSG’s training center. The information points out that the star had already informed Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he will not extend his contract.

It’s important to remember that Mbappe is a free agent next summer. That opens the door for Real Madrid to sign him without paying any massive clause to Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe is 25-years old and needs a huge boost in his career if he wants to compete for every individual award with players such as Erling Haaland or Jude Bellingham. The biggest club in the world should help him achieve that.