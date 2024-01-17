Kylian Mbappe acknowledged that he will eventually leave PSG and European soccer, following in the footsteps of other stars like Lionel Messi, Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo. The French star opened up in an exclusive interview for GQ conducted in November, but only recently published by the renowned magazine.

“Many great players who have marked the history of soccer have left Europe this summer and we are entering a new era. It’s part of the cycle of this sport and, at some point, it will be my turn to leave. I’m not worried about these changes. I simply think about continuing my career and following my own path.”

Mbappe will be a free agent starting next summer and can now negotiate with any team worldwide that has intentions of signing him. Currently, the final decision seems to be between a lucrative contract renewal with PSG or seeking sporting glory with Real Madrid. However, according to GQ, Mbappe turned down an offer last summer from Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

“The desire to win, to push beyond the limits of what is possible and achieve great things is deeply ingrained in me. I believe I owe it to the education and guidance I received both on and off the field, which helped shape me as a player and as a man.”

What will be the next team of Kylian Mbappe?

Although Kylian Mbappe did not reveal his next team during the interview with GQ, the star has very clear goals for 2024. The main one is undoubtedly to win the UEFA Euro 2024 with the French national team.

“We are one of the most anticipated teams in this tournament, we are prepared, and we have confidence. We had a very good qualification, and now our goal is to win. This year we have lost great champions, very important players like Hugo (Lloris) and Raphael (Varane), but in the end, the group has not been affected. That shows real cohesion and an ability to adapt.”

Paris 2024: Will Kylian Mbappe play in the Olympics?

In one of the obligatory questions for Mbappe, the 25-year-old player admitted that he would love to participate in the 2024 Olympics. A gold medal at home would be indescribable for Kylian.

“I have reached a stage in my life and my career where I no longer want to force things. If they ask me, I would love to go, but if it’s not possible, I will understand. For every athlete, the Olympics hold a special place. I wanted to go to Tokyo because I want to win everything and write my name in the history of the French national team as a player who mattered.”