Rodrygo is having another a great season as the attacking partner of Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid. This weekend, the Brazilian scored a goal in the 4-0 victory against Girona that could secure La Liga for Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

However, his future as a starter could be at risk amid rumors about Kylian Mbappe’s potential arrival. If the French star decides to leave PSG next summer, the big question is who would be the sacrificed player.

Right now, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo seem to be immovable as forwards, with Joselu as a substitute. Even though it seemed challenging, the presence of Karim Benzema has not been missed. Of course, all of this is supported by a spectacular midfield led by Jude Bellingham.

This was Rodrygo’s answer when asked about playing with Kylian Mbappe. “Yes, I would love to. I always want to play with the best players, and as I’ve said, he is one of the best in the world. I would love it, but I can’t talk much about him because he is a PSG player, and I have to respect that.”

Rodrygo is thrilled with Mbappe’s arrival to Real Madrid

Throughout his media appearance after the victory against Girona, Rodrygo was very cautious when speaking about Kylian Mbappe, as he still has a valid contract with PSG. Even in the event that the transfer does not materialize, the Brazilian assured that Real Madrid have a great squad for the future.

“Whether Mbappe comes or not is another matter. But if he comes, he will also help us because he is another player with a lot of quality. One of the best in the world, and well, for now, I can only talk about Vini and Bellingham, who are my teammates, and we hope to continue having a great season.”

Will Kylian Mbappe play for Real Madrid?

According to a recent report from ‘Le Parisien’, Kylian Mbappe has made his final decision and will sign with Real Madrid. The French star is a free agent next summer and won’t accept a contract extension from PSG:

“For many, both at PSG and throughout the French football community, the inevitable is bound to happen: the greatest star of French football will join the world’s biggest club next season. Meanwhile, in Madrid, optimism prevails as negotiations are underway behind the scenes to establish the biggest contract from the dressing room to the captain of the French national team.”