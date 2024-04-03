As if things could not get any worse for Luis Rubiales, they have, as the former REF president has been arrested in a Madrid airport. Rubiales is under investigation for corruption charges that range from money laundering to allegiances with organized crime.

Rubiales was released after being stopped by authorities as he returned from a trip from the Dominican Republic. Some of the charges stem from illegal commissions taken while negotiating a major deal to play the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

For all the charges mentioned above, Spanish prosecutors are seeking a two-and-a-half-year jail sentence. As has become the norm for Rubiales he denies the charges presented.

Luis Rubiales disgraced former Spanish Football Federation president

It has been reported by RTVE that Luis Rubiales is due to appear in court as early as Thursday. Police had searched the home of the disgraced president last month in hopes of finding evidence in the corruption case.

Rubiales is also facing charges of sexual assault which dates back to the FIFA Women’s World Cup which saw the former president force a kiss from player Jenni Hermoso.



The Spanish Women’s national team banded together and publicly denounced the actions of Rubiales, who had also, according to eyewitnesses, had grabbed his genitals from a VIP box during a game.



On 30 October 2023, Rubiales was banned by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee from engaging in any football-related activities at both national and international level for a period of three years.