Juan Rubiales did not hold back on Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales, who is at the center of a major controversy involving Jenni Hermoso and others on the Spanish Women ‘s Soccer team. The current Spanish FA president is refusing to resign from his position after many players, coaches, and former Spanish players both women and men have called for his resignation.

Luis Rubiales was universally criticized for forcing a kiss from Hermoso during the Women’s World Cup trophy ceremony, only to have videos appear of a misogynistic pre match speech in the Spanish team’s locker room and according to eyewitnesses grabbing his crotch during the World Cup final.

Now his uncle and former Chief of Staff Juan Rubiales isn’t taking it and has stated that “The Rubiales family is on the side of Jenni Hermoso” and stating that the Spanish FA president spent his days drinking and partying while on “work meetings”.

Luis Rubiales’ uncle slams the Spanish FA president

In speaking to El Confidencial on Wednesday, Juan Rubiales stated, “[Luis Rubiales] is a proud, arrogant person and his great enemy is himself. … He doesn’t have the slightest dignity to get out of this trance in an honorable way. And what he has done is to embarrass this situation more and more every day. He is a person with a tendency to cowardice. He is a cowardly man.”

Juan Rubiales joined his nephew when he became president of the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) in 2018. Later Juan Rubiales left the FA over “irregularities” with the RFEF’s Super Cup negotiations with Saudi Arabia.

Jenni Hermoso has stated on several occasions that she did not consent to the kiss with the disgraced Spanish FA president. Meanwhile Rubiales’ mother, Ángeles Béjar (the sister-in-law of Juan Rubiales), had locked herself in a Spanish church and going on a hunger strike in the defense of her son. Three days into the strike she had to be admitted to a hospital.

Juan Rubiales has even gone as far as stating that Luis Rubiales had even gone to parties that were passed off as work meetings with girls boarding on 18 years of age, “There were no work meetings. One would go to the beach with I don’t know who, another, “I’m going to town, I’m going to eat with I don’t know how many”, “see you this afternoon”, “hey, we have to buy (alcohol) for drinks tonight “, I do not know what. And one day, he announces to us that in the afternoon there is going to be a party and girls are going to arrive. That his friend Nene (a former soccer player)… “Hey, guys, there’s going to be a party this afternoon, Nene called me, that she’s going to throw a party for us here and that some girls are coming and what’s up?” .

“When I saw the girls, who were 18, 19, 20-year-old girls, I locked myself in the room. Several people from the Federation came in and said to me: “What’s wrong with you, Juan?” “That I do not want to participate in this.” He (Rubiales) even came in and said to me: “Uncle, what’s wrong with you?” “This seems crazy to me. That we are losing our minds, that you are here with 18-year-old girls who could be your daughters.”