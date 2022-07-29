Luis Suarez is returning home to Nacional; he isn’t the only player to go home again. Here is a list of top soccer stars that returned to the club that launched them to fame.

Luis Suarez, Carlos Tevez, Wayne Rooney, and other soccer stars that returned to the club that launched them to fame

The return of Luis Suarez to Nacional of Uruguay is global news in the soccer world. Suarez, still very much at an elite level made the heart over mind decision to return to his boyhood club in an effort to prepare for the World Cup and enhance Nacional’s presence in the world scene.

Suarez’s arrival has already generated a buzz that will have him arrive in Montevideo on Sunday and the club has 45,000 jerseys’ ready to sell with Suarez’s name on it. Suarez is just the latest player to “go home” again.

Below is a list of other notable soccer players that “went home” in certain terms. From Juan Sebastián Verón to Romario many great soccer players have listen to their hearts and headed home.

Álvaro Recoba

Álvaro Recoba may have the unique distinction that he “came back” twice with two different clubs. First in 2010 he returned to Danubio where he began his talented but often lacking work ethic career. Then in 2011 he once again put on the Nacional colors for four seasons playing 82 games and scoring 17 goals. Recoba would win 2 titles with Nacional and became an expert in goals from corner kicks.

Juan Sebastián Verón

A product of Estudiantes de La Plata, Juan Sebastián Verón turned down offers from MLS, Boca Juniors, and River Plate to play for his boyhood club from 2006-2012 and then in 2014 for one last time. The return paid off as Estudiantes entered the best run-in their modern history winning 3 titles including the Copa Libertadores in 2009.

Romario

One of the best pure finishers the game has ever seen, the deadly Romario returned to his boyhood club Vasco da Gama on 3 occasions and even coached the team in 2008. The striker has always scored goals at will in his clubs and at Vasco, where he won two titles upon his return, it was no different.

Enzo Francescoli

While not being a product of River Plate, the elegant and talented Uruguayan forward is defined by his two stints at River. Enzo Francescoli or “The Prince” would return to the Argentine club in 1994 and win six championships until he retired in 1997.

Juan Román Riquelme

Cross Buenos Aires and at La Bombonera in 2007 at the prime of his career after a successful spell in Europe, Juan Román Riquelme returned to Boca in a move that shocked many around the world. Riquelme did not disappoint, often being way too good to be playing his prime years in the Argentine league, winning 5 championships in his second and final stint with Boca.

Andriy Shevchenko

Andriy Shevchenko became known to the world for his Champions League goals with Dynamo Kyiv, after a successful career across the best leagues in Europe, Shevchenko returned home in 2009 and did not disappoint scoring 23 goals in 55 games.

Wayne Rooney

From 2017-2018 Wayne Rooney returned to Everton where his career began and scored 10 goals in 31 games. Rooney mixed in good performances with flat ones but still made a lot of Everton fans stand up and cheer at seeing Wayne back.

Rui Costa

The elegant Portuguese midfielder began his career at Benfica in 1990, and he’d end his career there after playing in Serie A in 2006- 2008. Costa once again shined at the Portuguese giant and scored 5 goals in 43 games.

Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon shocked the world at a young age with his goalkeeping talents back in the mid-90s at Parma. After playing for Juventus and PSG, Buffon is currently back at Parma at the age of 44!

Fernando Torres

Spanish striker Fernando Torres began his career at Atlético Madrid and after spells on many of the top teams in Europe, Torres returned to the club in 2015 picking up where he left off. Torres would win the Europa League in 2018 upon his return.

Maxi Rodríguez

Famed Argentine winger Maxi Rodríguez began his career at Newell’s Old Boys and quickly made the move to Europe. Maxi Rodríguez played in Spain, Premier League, and Uruguay mixed in were two comeback stints with Newell’s.

Kaka

The magical Brazilian began his career at Sao Paulo and while playing for Orlando City, he returned on loan to his boyhood club prior to the Lions kicking off in MLS. Kaka scored 2 goals in 19 matches for Sao Paulo in the short-term loan.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Giovanni van Bronckhorst had an amazing career, and it came full circle when in 2007 he returned to Feyenoord. Bronckhorst always maintained a level of excellence and would win a Dutch Cup.

Carlos Tevez

Carlos Tevez returned to Boca Juniors after great spells in England and Italy. Tevez would have two total return stints at Boca winning 7 more championships with the club. Tevez often pulled back the years and was clutch on those Boca sides.