One of the best strikers in the history of Uruguayan and South American soccer returns home after a resounding success in Europe. Luis Suarez has announced he has reached a pre-agreement to come back to his country's club Nacional. Discover the details of this signing in this story.

The prodigal son returns home. Club Nacional of Uruguay has reached a pre-agreement to sign Luis Alberto Suárez, as the player himself has announced on his Twitter account. The former Barcelona star is one of the greatest soccer legends of that country and South America. After a brilliant 16-year career in Europe, he comes back to the club with which he made his professional debut in the sport.

To talk about Luis Suarez is to talk about a man who was one of the best strikers in the world for more than five years. Multi-champion with Barcelona, Ajax, Liverpool and even with Atletico Madrid, his last team in Europe and with which he contributed to overtake Real Madrid and the Culés in the 2020-2021 season to be crowned champion of the Spanish League.

At the Uruguay National Team level, el Pistolero has not been able to reach the glory achieved by legends such as Hector Scarone, José Nasazzi, Alcides Ghiggia, Juan Schiaffino or Oscar Miguez, architects of the two FIFA World Cups won by that country in 1930 and 1950, but his record of more than 60 goals makes him the top scorer in the history of his national team, with one Copa America won, in 2011.

Luis Suarez's contract on his pre-agreement to return to Uruguay's Nacional

Suarez, 35, agreed to return to the club with which he made his professional debut because it would guaranteed him a spot in its starting lineup, a key factor for him to be called up to the National Team for Qatar 2022 and thus be able to play in his fourth FIFA World Cup, something that Borussia Dortmund, another of the clubs that wanted him, did not guarantee him.

In addition, Luis Suarez would be fulfilling his dream of being able to play again in an international competition in South America, such as the Copa Sudamericana. In fact, this would have been the main reason why his signing with River Plate fell through: the historic Argentine club was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores.

According to information from journalist Rodrigo Vazquez via Infobae, Luis Suarez's contract with Nacional of Uruguay would only be for six months, that is, it would end after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which would open the door for a potential return to Europe or a migration to the MLS in the United States, where the last big and juicy contract of his remarkable career would be waiting for him.