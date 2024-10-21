Trending topics:
MLS

Inter Miami: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets 2024 MLS regular season stats

The former Barcelona foursome had a sensational 2024 season. Here are some of their stats from the MLS 2024 regular season.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets
© Inter MiamiLionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets

By Kelvin Loyola

2024 is turning into a fantastic year for Inter Miami. Lionel Messi’s team not only won the Supporters’ Shield, but they also achieved the record as the team that earned the most points in the regular season, with 74 points—eight points above the Columbus Crew, the second-best team and current MLS champions, in 2024.

Inter Miami will face the winner of the wild card round between CF Montreal and Atlanta United. Both clubs had regular seasons to forget. Inter Miami’s first playoff match in the Lionel Messi era is set for Friday, October 25th, and will be a best-of-three series.

Tata Martino will hope that Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets continue their sensational regular season form. Here is a review of how each of Inter Miami’s top stars finished their 2024 MLS regular season.

Advertisement

Inter Miami’s Top Players 2024 Stats

When it comes to Lionel Messi, the grapevine suggests he will win MLS MVP for the regular season. The GOAT scored 20 goals and added 16 assists in just 19 MLS matches this season—an insane metric considering Messi missed 15 games due to national team commitments and injury.

Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami celebrates his second goal with Benjamin Cremaschi #30 against the New England Revolution during the first half at Chase Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami celebrates his second goal with Benjamin Cremaschi #30 against the New England Revolution during the first half at Chase Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Luis Suarez, who many have pegged as the MLS Newcomer of the Year, also scored 20 goals and added 9 assists in 27 matches. Suarez and Messi both finished tied for second in the MLS Golden Boot race with 20 goals, alongside LAFC’s Denis Bouanga. The top scorer was DC United’s Christian Benteke with 23.

Is Jordi Alba Inter Miami’s Unsung MVP in 2024?

see also

Is Jordi Alba Inter Miami’s Unsung MVP in 2024?

Jordi Alba is a strong contender for Defender of the Year as well as MLS Best XI for 2024, with 4 goals and 14 assists throughout the season.

Advertisement

Sergio Busquets, who improved as the season went on, scored just 1 goal and had a modest 4 assists.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Steelers QB Russell Wilson sends clear message to Justin Fields after win against Jets
NFL

NFL News: Steelers QB Russell Wilson sends clear message to Justin Fields after win against Jets

NFL News: Josh Allen shares his thoughts on playing with Amari Cooper after Bills’ victory
NFL

NFL News: Josh Allen shares his thoughts on playing with Amari Cooper after Bills’ victory

NFL News: Jets WR Davante Adams makes major admission after loss against Steelers
NFL

NFL News: Jets WR Davante Adams makes major admission after loss against Steelers

Is Neymar playing today for Al-Hilal vs. Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League?
Soccer

Is Neymar playing today for Al-Hilal vs. Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League?

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo