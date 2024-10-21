Inter Miami: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets 2024 MLS regular season stats

The former Barcelona foursome had a sensational 2024 season. Here are some of their stats from the MLS 2024 regular season.

2024 is turning into a fantastic year for Inter Miami. Lionel Messi’s team not only won the Supporters’ Shield, but they also achieved the record as the team that earned the most points in the regular season, with 74 points—eight points above the Columbus Crew, the second-best team and current MLS champions, in 2024.

Inter Miami will face the winner of the wild card round between CF Montreal and Atlanta United. Both clubs had regular seasons to forget. Inter Miami’s first playoff match in the Lionel Messi era is set for Friday, October 25th, and will be a best-of-three series.

Tata Martino will hope that Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets continue their sensational regular season form. Here is a review of how each of Inter Miami’s top stars finished their 2024 MLS regular season.

Inter Miami’s Top Players 2024 Stats

When it comes to Lionel Messi, the grapevine suggests he will win MLS MVP for the regular season. The GOAT scored 20 goals and added 16 assists in just 19 MLS matches this season—an insane metric considering Messi missed 15 games due to national team commitments and injury.

Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami celebrates his second goal with Benjamin Cremaschi #30 against the New England Revolution during the first half at Chase Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Luis Suarez, who many have pegged as the MLS Newcomer of the Year, also scored 20 goals and added 9 assists in 27 matches. Suarez and Messi both finished tied for second in the MLS Golden Boot race with 20 goals, alongside LAFC’s Denis Bouanga. The top scorer was DC United’s Christian Benteke with 23.

Jordi Alba is a strong contender for Defender of the Year as well as MLS Best XI for 2024, with 4 goals and 14 assists throughout the season.

Sergio Busquets, who improved as the season went on, scored just 1 goal and had a modest 4 assists.