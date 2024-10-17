Messi clarifies Inter Miami ambitions as David Beckham makes big statement on Argentine star

After being recognized by Marca as the GOAT, Lionel Messi reaffirmed his commitment to winning more titles, while David Beckham shared an anecdote that highlights his dedication.

Lionel Messi continues to cement his legacy as one of football’s greatest figures as he was recently named the Greatest Player of All Time by Marca. At the gala, which took place on Oct. 17th, Messi made it clear he isn’t ready to step away from the sport just yet, despite recognizing that the end is near.

“My love for this sport is immense. We came here to make this club even greater. I didn’t come to retire,” Messi remarked. Despite admitting that he achieved every dream he had, he is still set to keep adding trophies to his impressive cabinet, which includes the World Cup, four Champions Leagues and 10 league titles.

His ambition is something that Inter Miami’s co-owner David Beckham witnessed first hand when Messi arrived at the club. “I’ll take you back to the first day that he came into our training ground. He arrived at 6:50 in the morning. Trust me, there was nobody in the training facility apart from one guy to let him in.”

Beckham continued, “The team weren’t training until 10, but he was already in the gym, warming up, doing all the things you’d expect a young kid to do. He’s still doing them now at his age. And with everything he’s won, you’d expect him to be a bit more relaxed.” For Beckham, Messi’s unrelenting drive is what sets him apart. “If I had to describe him in one word, he’s a winner.”

Lionel Messi with the GOAT Marca Award (Lionel Messi’s Instagram)

Messi’s influence has transformed Inter Miami, a club still in its infancy compared to Europe’s footballing giants. His arrival not only boosted the team’s performances but also sparked a new era of growth for the team, as they will fight for the MLS Cup in the upcoming Playoffs (which start on Tuesday, Oct. 22).

Messi thanks his teammates

After receiving Marca’s award, he expressed his gratitude: “None of the titles I won could have been achieved without the people who support me and without my teammates, both from the National Team and the clubs where I played.”

The Argentine star, who helped lead his country to World Cup glory, spoke about his journey in football, reflecting on the dreams he has fulfilled: “What’s left for me in football? Thank God I can say that I’ve achieved every dream I had. My biggest dream was to win the World Cup, and I’ve also won everything at Barcelona and PSG. I can’t ask for anything else.”

Messi’s impact on Inter Miami: First titles and records

Despite Messi’s words, he will be looking to bring the first MLS Cup to Miami after winning the Supporters’ Shield. Also, The Herons have the chance of breaking the most-points in a single season during Decision Day, as they can surpass the 73-point benchmark set by Bruce Arena’s Revolution in 2021.

Apart from the Supporters’ Shield, Messi helped the team with the 2023 Leagues Cup. Meanwhile, the Argentine superstar could also become Miami’s all-time goalscorer, he is only goal away from Leonardo Campana (31).