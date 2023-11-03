Mainz have announced the termination of Anwar El Ghazi‘s contract over his social media posts about the Israel-Gaza conflict. The Bundesliga club had initially suspended the player after he made a pro-Palestine post, which was later deleted.

However, the German outfit lifted the suspension on Monday, claiming the player regretted publishing the post. But El Ghazi reiterated his stance on the Middle East conflict on Wednesday. He said having “no regret or remorse” over his original post.

Mainz said they were surprised by his comments. The club announced it would evaluate the facts “from a legal standpoint” to make a decision. A few days later, they made El Ghazi’s release official.

The forward reacted to the termination of his contract with a message on social media. “‘Stand for what is right, even if it means standing alone’,” he wrote. “The loss of my livelihood is nothing when compared to the hell being unleashed on the innocent and vulnerable in Gaza #stopthekilling.”

El Ghazi joined Mainz as a free agent during the summer, initially signing a two-year contract until 2025. But he only got to play three games for the club.

The timeline of the situation

The Dutchman got in the eye of the storm for sharing a pro-Palestinian post. Said post read “this isn’t a conflict and it’s not war, this is genocide…” and concluded with the phrase “Palestine will be free.” He later deleted the post from his Instagram story.

Mainz’s first reaction was to suspend the player. They mentioned having a “special responsibility to the state of Israel and the Jewish people.” Mainz’s stadium is named in memory of founding member Eugen Salomon, a Jewish man who was stripped of his role at the club by the Nazi government in 1933. He was murdered in the Holocaust in 1942.

The club later lifted the ban, suggesting El Ghazi regretted his post and “was remorseful about its negative impact.” The club added: “Given his commitment to upholding the club’s values and the remorse shown, and in keeping with the club’s culture of using mistakes as an opportunity to learn, Anwar el Ghazi will return to training and matchday-related activities with FSV Mainz 05 soon.“

Mainz cut El Ghazi after Nov. 1 statement

But on Wednesday, the player distanced himself from “any other statements, comments or apologies” attributed to him. He said they’re not “factually correct” and haven’t been authorized by him.

On October 27, El Ghazi said he condemned “all the killing of innocent civilians in Palestine and Israel.” He claimed that his previous statements on social media had been misunderstood. The striker clarified that he stands for peace and humanity “for all.”

Mainz decided they had enough after the player said that was his only and final statement, apparently overlooking the club’s message from a few days ago. The team is currently bottom of the Bundesliga with three points in nine games. Mainz are three points short of a playoff spot and four shy of safety.