Málaga has had a fall from grace, at one time the club was coached by former Real Madrid boss Manuel Pellegrini and were quarter finalists of the UEFA Champions League. Today the former LaLiga side is now in the Spanish third division after falling into administration and a systematic decline starting in 2012.



In 2020, club owner Sheikh Abdullah Al Thani was forced to lay off the entire first-team squad to save the club from oblivion. The team fell into the third division by May 2023, to say the fans are not happy with the current ownership group is an understatement.

Still the Malaga supporters are finding humor in their current predicament and went to the local airport to “greet” a random tourist as he waited outside the terminal as if said tourist was a new “star signing”.



Man shocked to be greeted by Malaga supporters



In the video a man coming out of the terminal is presented a jersey with the number 69 as fans surround the confused tourist by chanting and holding up a sign “Welcome to Malaga”.



Back in 2002 Malaga was able to win the UEFA Intertoto Cup and in 2012 under Pellegrini finished fourth in the league with a club record-breaking 58 points. Then the financial issues started, and the club began to fall apart eventually going down to the Spanish third division.