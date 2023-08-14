During this season 2023/2024, Barcelona (one of the main candidate to win the La Liga) will not host their home games at Camp Nou. Here, we will explain the reasons behind the decision for the “Cules” not to compete in their iconic home stadium.

When considering Barcelona, one is inevitably reminded of one of the most significant teams, not just in Spain, but also across Europe and the globe. Some of the finest players in history, including Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho, and Lionel Messi, have graced their ranks.

The “Cule” team boasts an impressive track record as multiple-time champions in the Champions League as well as La Liga. Consequently, their stadium (initial construction commenced on March 28, 1954, with the inauguration taking place on September 24, 1957) stands as an icon on par with the club itself.

The reason why Barcelona will not play their home games in their iconic stadium, the Camp Nou, is because from 2023 to 2026 there will be renovations. While that happens, they will play at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.