Chivas face Cruz Azul today at Estadio Akron in the 2026 Liga MX Apertura. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Chivas host Cruz Azul in the 2026 Liga MX Apertura on November 22, 2026, a Clasico Tapatio-adjacent rivalry clash that carries weight for both sides in the standings. Both clubs come in on strong recent runs, which raises the stakes for this one. Below are the predicted lineups and what to expect from each side.

Gabriel Milito sets Chivas up in a 3-4-2-1, with Raul Rangel behind a back three of Daniel Aguirre, Diego Campillo and Luis Romo. Roberto Alvarado and Richard Ledezma provide width from the flanks, while Fernando Gonzalez and Omar Govea anchor the midfield. Efrain Alvarez and Bryan Gonzalez operate underneath Santiago Sandoval, giving Chivas flexibility to combine centrally and support the lone striker. There are no listed absences, so Milito has his full squad available to work with. Chivas’s predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Raúl Rangel; Daniel Aguirre, Diego Campillo, Luis Romo; Roberto Alvarado, Richard Ledezma, Fernando González, Omar Govea, Efraín Álvarez, Bryan González; Santiago Sandoval.

Joel Huiqui lines Cruz Azul up in a 4-2-3-1, with Kevin Mier in goal behind a back four of Jorge Rodarte, Gonzalo Piovi, Jesus Orozco and Omar Chagoya. Jeremy Marquez and Andres Montano sit in front of the defense, while Erik Lira and Jose Paradela support Luka Romero just behind striker Nicolas Ibanez. Cruz Azul will be without Mateo Levy and Amaury Morales, both out for this trip, which trims their attacking depth off the bench. Cruz Azul’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Kevin Mier; Jorge Rodarte, Gonzalo Piovi, Jesús Orozco, Omar Chagoya; Jeremy Márquez, Andrés Montaño, Érik Lira; José Paradela, Nicolás Ibáñez, Luka Romero.

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How does Chivas arrive for the game vs Cruz Azul?

Chivas enter this match unbeaten in their last three outings. They drew 1-1 with Leon on November 9, then beat Atlante 4-2 on November 1 and edged Monterrey 1-0 on October 25. That stretch has them building momentum at home, and a strong result against Cruz Azul would further cement their form heading into the final stretch.

How does Cruz Azul arrive for the game vs Chivas?

Cruz Azul arrive in red-hot shape, having won each of their last three matches. They beat Tigres 3-2 on November 8, followed that with a 2-1 win over Leon on November 2, and opened that run with a 3-1 victory against Queretaro on October 26. Keeping that winning streak alive on the road would be a significant statement for their Apertura campaign.