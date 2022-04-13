Manchester City is going to play the semifinals of the 2021-22 Champions League after drawing 0-0 in the second leg (1-0 on aggregate). Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions from the match.

Manchester City is in the semifinals of the 2021-22 Champions League after drawing 0-0 with Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side will face Real Madrid, who eliminated defending champions Chelsea yesterday.

However, it was a far cry from a spectacle for fans, who went to social media to share their thoughts about the lack of chances and emotion in the first half. Actually, both teams had eight shots. However, Atleti only had only one on target, while City didn’t have any.

However, the second half had more action, with Atletico having more chances and being close to forcing an extra time. Despite ending the match with 10 men, after Felipe was sent off for kicking Foden in the second half. Angel Correa, Carrasco, Luis Suarez and Savic all had chances to score.

A 'boring' first half and heated end between Man City and Atleti: Funniest memes and reactions

On the other hand, Guardiola was once again criticized by his decisions. City’s head coach took Kevin De Bruyne off in the second half, and fans weren’t happy about it but it seems like it was due to an injury. Walker also had to walk out of the pitch in pain. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions. Catch the best moments in sports with The Highlights App.