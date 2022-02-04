Middlesbrough have knocked Manchester United out of the 2021-22 FA Cup on penalties after holding to a 1-1 draw in regular time at Old Trafford. Here, take a look at the funniest memes and reactions to the game and the visitors' controversial goal.

Middlesbrough just pulled off a shock in the FA Cup. The Championship side emerged victorious at Old Trafford as they knocked Manchester United out on penalties. It's been yet another blow for the Premier League club this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty early in the first half but the Red Devils put themselves in front shortly after through Jadon Sancho. The visitors would eventually tie it with a controversial goal. Before Matt Crooks scored the equalizer, the ball hit on his hand.

But referee Anthony Taylor determined the goal was valid after VAR review. From then on, Middlesbrough held on to the draw and forced the extra time, where Ralf Rangnick's men failed to get the win despite all their efforts. On penalties, the Championship outfit punched a ticket to the following round. Check out the funniest memes and reactions on social media.

Middlesbrough knock Man United out of the FA Cup: Best memes and reactions