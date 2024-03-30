Manchester City vs Arsenal: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 Premier League Matchday 30

An immensely consequential showdown is on the horizon for Matchday 30 of the 2023/2024 Premier League as two title contenders, Manchester City and Arsenal, face each other. This synopsis offers in-depth insights into the match, covering its venue, alongside an array of viewing options via television or live streaming platforms accessible in your area.

[Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Undoubtedly, the spotlight of Matchday 30 in the Premier League falls squarely on a clash of titans. Manchester City, with ambitions of sweeping all competitions this season, stands poised for yet another triumph. Their relentless pursuit in the Champions League and FA Cup underscores their hunger for dominance in the Premier League.

However, standing in their path is Arsenal, equally determined to stake their claim to glory. The Gunners, having missed out on a golden opportunity to clinch the PL title last season, are resolute in their pursuit of redemption. This encounter is pivotal for both sides, shaping up to be a showdown of immense significance.

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (April 1)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

South Africa: 4:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

UAE: 5:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Manchester City vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select HD2

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go

India: Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main, Event BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Sports Live, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO NBC