Manchester City will receive Borussia Dortmund in what will be a game for Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN if you are in Canada.
It will be one of the most interesting games of this Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League. On the one hand, there will be Borussia Dortmund, years ago the second-best team in Germany, and they are currently two points behind Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin. In Matchday 1 they easily defeated Copenhagen.
Their rivals will be the locals, the last champions of the Premier League and without a doubt one of the best on the continent. Manchester City are coming off a great victory in their first game of this UEFA Champions League. It was 4-0 against Sevilla in Spain. Of course, they want to continue at this high level in pursuit of first place in the group.
Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time
Manchester City will play against Borussia Dortmund for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Wednesday, September 14 at the City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, England.
Australia: 5 AM (September 15)
Barbados: 3 PM
Belize: 1 PM
Botswana: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Burundi: 9 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM
Eswatini: 9 PM
Ethiopia: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Gambia: 7 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
Guyana: 3 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 15)
Ireland: 8 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Kenya: 10 PM
Lesotho: 9 PM
Liberia: 7 PM
Malawi: 9 PM
Malta: 9 PM
Mauritius: 9 PM
Mexico: 2 PM
Namibia: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
Nigeria: 8 PM
Pakistan: 12 AM (September 15)
Philippines: 3 AM (September 15)
Portugal: 8 PM
Rwanda: 9 PM
Sierra Leone: 7 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (September 15)
Solomon Islands: 6 AM (September 15)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Sudan: 9 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (September 15)
Sudan: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8 PM
Zimbabwe: 8 PM
Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Stan Sport
Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Barbados: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil
Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 1 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect
Burundi: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 3
Gambia: SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Ireland: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, Virgin Media Two, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, LiveScore App
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 255
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Lesotho: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Liberia: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malawi: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN5 Malta
Mauritius: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7
New Zealand: SparkSport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Singapore: beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 3
Spain: Movistar Champions League 4, Movistar+
Sri Lanka: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, DStv Now, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN Sports English
Eswatini: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Tanzania: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Uganda: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
United Kingdom: BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 2, LiveScore App, BT Sport App
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+, ViX,
Zambia: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3