Manchester City and Brentford will face each other at the City of Manchester Stadium for the Matchday 24 of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here you can find all you need to know about this PL game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on Peacock. If you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Manchester City continue as leaders of the Premier League, although in recent Matchdays Liverpool have shortened the huge difference they had at some point in the League. That's why the “Citizens” must keep getting wins to not give the “Reds” a chance to get close to them.

On the Brentford side they come from two consecutive defeats. This has made them very close to relegation positions to the second division. The last team that would be losing the category is Watford with 15 points (although with one game less), compared to Brentford's 23. Continuing to lose points for them could mean entering the dreaded relegation zone.

Manchester City vs Brentford: Date

This game corresponding to Matchday 24 of the Premier League between Manchester City (the leaders of the League) and Brentford that will take place at the City of Manchester Stadium will be played on Wednesday, February 9 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Manchester City vs Brentford: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Manchester City vs Brentford

The game that Manchester City (current leaders of the Premier League) and Brentford will play for the Matchday 24 of the 2021/2022 Premier League will be broadcast in the US on Peacock. In Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

