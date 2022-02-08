Manchester City will face Brentford this Wednesday, February 9, in a game valid for the Matchday 24 of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States and Canada.

Manchester City and Brentford will face each other at the City of Manchester Stadium for the Matchday 24 of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this PL game live in the US. You can watch it in the US on Peacock, and if you are Canada, on DAZN.

Manchester City are still leaders of the Premier League. Although in recent Matchdays the difference they had with Liverpool (the second in the standings) has become smaller, they still remain at the top of the Premier. Of course, the "Citizens" want to keep that position and for that they must keep getting victories.

In the case of Brentford, at the moment they are a good distance from the zone of relegation to the second division (8 points from Watford, the last team that would be losing the category), however, the objective of maintaining the category has not been fulfilled still and to be able to stay in the Premier League they must continue to obtain points.

Manchester City vs Brentford: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester, England

Live Stream in the US: Peacock

Live Stream in the Canada: DAZN

Manchester City vs Brentford: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Manchester City vs Brentford: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game that these two rivals will play on Wednesday, February 9 at 2:45 PM (ET) for Matchday 24 of the Premier League will be the 15th match between them. So far, Manchester City have dominated the statistics, with 8 wins to Brantford’s 5. In addition, there was 1 tie. The last time the "Citizens" were local against "The Bees" in the Premier League was on December 25, 1937, with the visitors winning 2-0.

How to watch or live stream Manchester City vs Brentford in the US

The game that will be played this Wednesday, February 9 at the City of Manchester Stadium for the Matchday 24 of the Premier League between Manchester City and Brentford will be broadcast in the United States on Peacock, and in Canada it can be watched on DAZN.

Manchester City vs Brentford: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Manchester City are the favorite with -800 odds, while Brentford have +1800. A tie would finish in a +950 payout.

DraftKings Manchester City -800 Tie +950 Brentford +1800

*Odds via DraftKings