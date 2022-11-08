Manchester City play against Chelsea at the Third Round of the 2022-2023 EFL Cup. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Manchester City and Chelsea meet in a game for the Third Round of the 2022-2023 EFL Cup. This game will take place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on November 9, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). This will be the most interesting game of the round. Here is all the detailed information about this EFL Cup potential lineups.

Manchester City won a recent game during the Premier League's matchweek 15 against Fulham 2-1 at home in what was the fourth consecutive win for them in the English League since losing to Liverpool 0-1 on the road in October.

Chelsea lost last week against Arsenal in what was a tough game where Chelsea's defense allowed just one goal which was enough to lose the game 0-1. Until now Chelsea are in the 7th spot of the Premier League standings.

Manchester City probable lineup

Manchester City's attacking strategy is solid, but they struggled against Fulham during the most recent round in the English league. They won 2-1 but Haaland's absence was evident to score more goals and it was thanks to his penalty that Manchester City won the game.

People are wondering if Joao Cancelo will be available for this game, the answer is yes, he will be available since during the game against Fulham he got a red card but that was during a Premier League game. Another question is whether Erling Haaland will be available to play the entire game against Chelsea.

This is the likely Manchester City’s lineup for this game: Ederson, John Stones, Nathan Aké, João Cancelo, Ilkay Gündogan, Jack Grealish, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Julián Álvarez, Bernardo Silva, Manuel Akanji

Chelsea probable lineup

Chelsea have all the weapons to win this game, but the team's problem is defense, they are having trouble stopping England's top strikers. Chelsea lost to Liverpool during last season's EFL Cup.

Chelsea's top scorer is Raheem Sterling alongside Kai Havertz, both with three goals each, while Mason Mount and Jorginho have each scored two goals.

This is the likely Chelsea’s lineup for this game: Edouard Mendy, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trevoh Chalobah, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, César Azpilicueta, Kai Havertz, Marc Cucurella