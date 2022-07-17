Manchester City will play against Club America in a 2022 summer friendly. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Club America will play their second 2022 summer friendly game against an English team when they play against the Premier League champions, Manchester City. Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.

America come from playing a great game against one of the best teams in the Premier League. Despite losing 2-1, they were able to play at the same level as Chelsea which is quite creditable. Of course, "Las Aguilas" want to continue showing all the potential they have and now they will have to face the last champions of the PL.

Manchester City were fair winners of the 2021/2022 PL season, being one of the strongest teams. However, the main objective that was the UEFA Champions League once again eluded the team led by Pep Guardiola. Undoubtedly the UCL will be the main objective of the "Citizens" and for this they begin to prepare in the best way.

Manchester City vs Club America: Date

This friendly match between Manchester City and Club America that will take place at the NRG Stadium, in Houston, Texas will be played on Wednesday, July 19 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Manchester City vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Manchester City vs Club America

Manchester City and Club America will play this friendly match this Wednesday, July 20 at 8:30 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV. Other option: TUDN.

