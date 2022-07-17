Manchester City will face Club America in a Club Friendly game at the NRG Stadium. Tickets are now available for this friendly matchup, find out the prices right below.

Manchester City vs Club America ticket price: How to buy them and how much they cost?

The FC Series moves to Houston, Texas with Manchester City facing Club America for this pre-season tournament. Las Aguilas made their debut against Chelsea, in which they lost 2-1. However, this game may feel more like a home game for the Mexican team.

To find tickets for these matchups between the Club America and the big European teams usually takes time, but it will be a matter of seconds for you to find the right fit for your pocket in here. Overall the best two options to find tickets available are Vivid Seats and Seat Geek.

This article focus on the tickets available on the Vivid Seats website. if you don't know how much you will need to spend for tickets just to attend to this game, right below is the complete answer to that question.

How much does a ticket for Manchester City vs Club America costs?

The NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas will held this Friendly matchup between Manchester City and Club America to be played on Wednesday, July 20 at 8:30 PM (ET). According to Vivid Seats, currently the least expensive ticket this game costs $35, while the most expensive tickets costs $1437 plus fees applied by the website.

Manchester City vs Club America ticket prices per section:

Grid Iron Level Section ticket prices: Between $35 and $339 per ticket

Loge Level Section ticket prices: Between $44 and $158 per ticket

Club Level Section ticket prices: Between $75 and $216 per ticket

Mezzanine Level Section ticket prices: Between $66 and $442 per ticket

Lower Level Section ticket prices: Between $84 and $1437