Manchester City and Club Brugge face each other today at the Etihad Stadium for a Group A game of the UEFA Champions League 2021/2022. Full details about how to watch the game in the US, the preview, information, prediction and odds.

Manchester City and Club Brugge meet in the UEFA Champions League 2021/2022. This game will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester today, November 3, 2021 at 4:00 PM (ET). Win or nothing at home. The Citizens are looking for a win and hoping PSG, who will be without Lionel Messi, fail to get the three point against RB Leipzig. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including date, the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Manchester City are in the 2nd spot of Group A with 6 points after 2 wins and a loss, but Club Brugge are very close with 4 points. If Manchester City lost this game against the visitors, they would have to win against PSG and also win against RB Leipzig if Club Brugges wins against the Germans.

Club Brugge have won only one game in the stage group, the other two results were a draw against PSG and a loss to Manchester City at home 5-1. The team must win this game to continue dreaming about the round of 16 stage. After this game Club Brugge play at home against RB Leipzig.

Manchester City vs Club Brugge: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK.

Manchester City vs Club Brugge: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Manchester City vs Club Brugge: Storylines

Manchester City have a positive record in the 2021 Premier League with 6-2-2 and 20 points in the 3rd spot of the table. They lost the most recent home game to Crystal Palace 0-2, but prior to that game Manchester City had a five games winning streak, including a 2-0 home win against Burnley. Manchester City are scoring an average of 2.00 goals per game at home in the domestic league.

Club Brugge won the most recent game against RB Leipzig 2-1 on the UCL Group Stage, and prior to that game they had drawn 1-1 against PSG. But the loss to Manchester City 1-5 was a shock at home, they were in good shape during the first two games, Club Brugge's defensive errors in the third game of Group A are inexplicable.

Charles De Ketelaere is Club Brugge's top scorer with 4 goals in the 2021 season, but two other players have also scored four goals, they are Hans Vanaken and Ruud Vormer. On the Manchester City side, the top scorer is Phil Foden with three goals, but six other players have scored two goals for Man City as well.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Manchester City vs Club Brugge in the U.S.

This UEFA Champions League 2021/2022 game for the Group A will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Manchester City vs Club Brugge: Predictions And Odds

Manchester City are favorites to win at home with -2.5 goals spread and -837 moneyline at FanDuel, they know the away defense well. Club Brugge are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and +2502 moneyline, the draw is offered at +907 odds and the totals are fixed at 3.5. The best pick for this Champions League game is: OVER 3.5.



FanDuel Manchester City -2.5 / -837 Draw / Totals +907 / 3.5 Club Brugge +2.5 / +2502

* Odds via FanDuel.