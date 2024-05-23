Manchester City face off against Manchester United in what will the 2023/2024 FA Cup final. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

The 2023/2024 FA Cup final is set to showcase a fresh installment of the Manchester derby, with both Manchester City and Manchester United competing to cap off the season with the esteemed title. Here are the potential lineups for both teams in what promises to be an intensely contested final.

Pep Guardiola‘s squad has consistently been at the forefront of contention for several seasons, competing fiercely for every available trophy, and the FA Cup is no exception. They have once again secured the Premier League title, and stand as the clear favorites to claim victory in this edition of the oldest club tournament.

Meanwhile, Manchester United acknowledges City’s dominance, but they are determined to conclude the 2023/2024 campaign on a positive note after enduring a challenging season. Winning the derby and securing a championship would be an ideal culmination.

Manchester City probable lineup

Knowing that they are the favorites, Manchester City will seek to support the expectations placed on them on the field.

Manchester City possible lineup: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Doku; Haaland.

Manchester United probable lineup

Manchester United will seek to snatch the FA Cup title from their archrivals and end a poor season with a title.

Manchester United possible lineup: Onana; Dalot, Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bissaka; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Diallo; Fernadez, McTominay.