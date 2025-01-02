NBA News: D'Angelo Russell breaks silence on getting traded from Lakers to Brooklyn Nets

D’Angelo Russell was unexpectedly traded by the Los Angeles Lakers to the Brooklyn Nets, with Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks also heading to Brooklyn in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. Russell made his debut with the Nets on Wednesday and spoke about this new chapter in his NBA career.

“It’s just like getting traded at any point before that,” Russell admitted in an interview with the New York Post regarding the Lakers’ decision to part ways with him mid-season. “You’ve got to adjust. So, it’s been an adjustment for me—learning the players, learning the coaching staff, and learning Brooklyn’s new ways.”

This marks the second time in Russell’s career that the Lakers have traded him to Brooklyn, the first being in 2017, when he stayed until 2019. “A lot’s changed since I’ve been here, so I’m just trying to adjust and jump right in with these guys,” the 28-year-old point guard explained.

“It’s a good feeling, honestly, to go back somewhere you’re comfortable, somewhere you know the ins and outs a little bit, and see some familiar faces,” Russell continued, reflecting on his return to the Nets. “It kind of makes the process a little easier to adjust to, so I’m just grateful for that.”

D’Angelo Russell #1 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after making a three point basket in the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers during their game at Barclays Center on January 31, 2018.

Russell’s impact in Brooklyn

Russell had appeared in 29 of the Lakers‘ 32 games before the trade. In his Nets debut, he contributed 22 points, 2 rebounds, and 8 assists in a 130-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Despite the loss, his performance highlighted his potential impact on the Nets, with Russell finishing as the second-highest scorer on the team, behind only Cameron Johnson‘s 24 points.

It’s also noteworthy that none of the ten players on the court with Russell had been part of the Nets during his first stint with the franchise, underscoring the need for him to adjust to a new roster.

Russell is adjusting to a new role

Reflecting on his debut, Russell expressed confidence in his ability to contribute to his new team. “I felt comfortable organizing the guys, getting guys and myself where we need to be to capitalize on the unit that was out there. It felt fun… I felt myself in positions that I was able to do myself and help the team at the same time,” he said.

With his first game behind him, Russell is focused on continuing his adjustment to the Brooklyn Nets. He’s eager to help the team succeed as they push toward securing a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. As he continues to settle in, the guard is determined to make a positive impact on the court and contribute to the Nets’ long-term goals.

