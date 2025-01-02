In recent days, rumors have suggested that Aaron Rodgers may not continue with the Jets in 2025. Now, the quarterback has addressed these reports with a clear message to the team.

With the 2024 NFL season coming to an end, teams that have been eliminated are already focusing on the upcoming campaign. Unfortunately for the Jets, they are part of that group.

New York was unable to have the outstanding season they expected with Aaron Rodgers. For that reason, many rumors suggest that the club may part ways with him next offseason, and the quarterback has now cleared the air on the matter.

Aaron Rodgers makes it clear to the Jets amid rumors of a potential exit

In 2023, the Jets made one of the most ambitious trades in recent history. The AFC East club needed a veteran quarterback to guide the team, and Aaron Rodgers appeared to be the most attractive option.

Rodgers was unhappy with the Packers, which led him to request a trade. Upon his arrival to the Jets, many fans believed he would dominate the AFC East, but the reality has been far from that.

Following a disappointing 2024 season, rumors suggest that Aaron Rodgers may not continue with the Jets in 2025. They could attempt to trade him, but it would be challenging to find a team willing to offer valuable draft picks in return.

Now, Aaron Rodgers has addressed these rumors. The quarterback has reiterated his desire to continue playing for the Jets next year. However, if the club is interested in parting ways, he has made it clear that he still wants to play elsewhere.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

“If I wanna play and they don’t want me here, then I’ll see if there’s other options,” Rodgers said on the possibility of being released by the Jets once the 2024 seasonn ends.

What are Aaron Rodgers’ plans for 2025?

The situation is complex for Aaron Rodgers. While he is eager to stay in New York, the club may not share the same interest, forcing the quarterback to consider alternative options.

Unfortunately for Rodgers, his disappointing 2024 season makes him a less attractive asset for other teams. He could join a team as a mentor for a rookie quarterback, but he would undoubtedly prefer to remain a starter in 2025.

