Porto vs Manchester City: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Champions League game on September 8, 2026

Porto host Manchester City at the Estádio do Dragao in Matchday 1 of the Champions League league phase. Both clubs arrive in strong domestic form, setting up a major European opener. Here’s how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Porto vs Manchester City Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Tuesday, September 8, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA Live Stream Paramount+, Vix, TUDN App, TUDN.com

How to watch Porto vs Manchester City in the USA

The Porto vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League matchup will be available in the United States on Paramount+, which is the official streaming home for the competition. The match is also listed on TUDN USA, Vix, TUDN App, TUDN.com.

Can I watch Porto vs Manchester City for free?

No, there is currently no confirmed free legal option to watch Porto vs. Manchester City in the United States. The available broadcasters and streaming services require an eligible subscription or pay-TV access.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Porto and Manchester City meet at the Estadio do Dragao in one of the standout fixtures of Matchday 1 of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League league phase. Porto are making their return to the competition after last appearing in the 2023/24 Champions League, while City begin a new European era under Enzo Maresca following Pep Guardiola‘s departure.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City during the Premier League 2026/27 match (Source: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The stakes are particularly important because of the Champions League’s league-phase format. Each of the 36 teams plays eight matches, with the top eight advancing directly to the round of 16, while teams finishing ninth through 24th must compete in a two-legged knockout play-off.

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That makes collecting points from the opening rounds crucial, especially when facing a team of City’s caliber. Manchester City’s league-phase schedule also includes PSG, Napoli, Barcelona and Sporting CP, meaning a positive result in Porto could prove valuable later in the standings.

Porto arrive with plenty of confidence under Francesco Farioli. The Portuguese side have won their opening four league matches of the season and are back in the Champions League after reclaiming the domestic title last season.

Farioli has acknowledged the scale of the challenge, describing City as one of the main candidates to win the competition, but he also stressed the importance of playing at the Dragao, where Porto believe the atmosphere can give them an extra edge.

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Porto vs Manchester City: Predicted Lineups

Porto (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Alberto Baio, Nehuen Perez, Jakub Kiwior, Francisco Moura; Hwang In-beom, Pablo Rosario, Gabri Veiga; William Gomes, Fabio Silva, Pepe.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol; Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson; Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Antoine Semenyo; Erling Haaland.

What time is the Porto vs Manchester City match?

The Porto vs Manchester City match kicks off on Tuesday, September 8, at 3:00 PM ET. The game will be played at the Estadio do Dragão in Porto, with UEFA listing the local kickoff at 9:00 PM CEST.

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