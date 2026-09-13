Manchester United vs Manchester City: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Premier League game on September 13, 2026

Manchester United and Manchester City meet at Old Trafford for the first Manchester derby of the 2026-27 Premier League season. With both sides looking to make an early statement, here’s everything to know before kickoff.

Match Summary Match Manchester United vs Manchester City Tournament Premier League Date Sunday, September 13, 2026 Time 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT TV Channels Telemundo, NBCSN Live Stream Fubo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in the USA

Manchester United vs. Manchester City will be available to watch in the United States through Telemundo and NBCSN.

For streaming viewers, Fubo and Peacock provide live options for the match, while Telemundo Deportes En Vivo offers the Spanish-language coverage.

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Can I watch Manchester United vs Manchester City for free?

Yes, eligible new Fubo subscribers can watch Manchester United vs. Manchester City through a 5-day free trial. Trial eligibility and availability can vary.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Manchester derby arrives as an early test of both clubs’ ambitions in the 2026-27 Premier League. Manchester City have made the stronger start, winning their opening three league matches and remaining unbeaten under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Their latest league victory was a 1-0 home win over newly promoted Coventry City, while Erling Haaland has already emerged as one of the main attacking threats of the campaign.

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Players of Manchester United before the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1 match (Source: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have had a much less straightforward beginning. Michael Carrick‘s side opened the league campaign with a 2-0 defeat to newly promoted Hull City, responded with a 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town inspired by a Bruno Fernandes hat-trick, and then surrendered a late lead in a 2-2 draw at Everton.

The result left United with four points from their first three league matches heading into the derby. The fixture carries additional weight because of what happened between these teams last season.

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Manchester City won the September 2025 meeting 3-0, but United answered with a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford in January 2026, Carrick’s first match in charge after taking over as permanent head coach. That United lead the Premier League head-to-head series 27-21, with 10 draws, entering the 199th derby.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Predicted Lineups

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens; Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot; Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo; Matheus Cunha.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Josko Gvardiol, Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov; Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez; Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland.

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What time is the Manchester United vs Manchester City match?

The Manchester United vs. Manchester City match kicks off on Sunday, September 13, at 11:30 AM ET at Old Trafford. The match begins at 4:30 PM local time in Manchester, England.