Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country today

Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions, are poised to face RB Leipzig today in another 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Group G game at the Etihad Stadium. With a commanding lead atop the group, Pep Guardiola’s side will be aiming to secure top spot and assert their dominance in European competition, with Erling Haaland as their main threat in attack.

Manchester City are already qualified for the knockout stage but they want to keep the first spot within the group. They have a perfect record of 4-0 and 12 points with the most recent game for them being a victory over underdogs Young Boys by 3-0.

RB Leipzig are the second classified within the team, they have only 9 points and although they are already in the knockout stage they want to take advantage of this game to take revenge for the defeat against Manchester City by 1-3 at home on October 4.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: Kick-Off Time

Manchester City and RB Leipzig play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 28 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. RB Leipzig’s attacking threat lies in their quick transitions and individual brilliance. Lois Openda, their leading goalscorer, is a constant menace to defenses with his pace, dribbling skills, and finishing instincts. Xavi Simons, their creative midfielder, possesses a wand of a right foot capable of unlocking defenses with pinpoint passes and dangerous set-pieces.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 29

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 29

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 29

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 29

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 29

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 29

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 29

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 29

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 29

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 29

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Proximus Pickx

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports MAX 4, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+ App, LiveScore App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 255, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL, Cignal Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena 3 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 6

Sweden: TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports Ultimate, TNT Sports 1, discovery+

United States: Paramount+, VIX