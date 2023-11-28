Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions, are poised to face RB Leipzig today in another 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Group G game at the Etihad Stadium. With a commanding lead atop the group, Pep Guardiola’s side will be aiming to secure top spot and assert their dominance in European competition, with Erling Haaland as their main threat in attack.
Manchester City are already qualified for the knockout stage but they want to keep the first spot within the group. They have a perfect record of 4-0 and 12 points with the most recent game for them being a victory over underdogs Young Boys by 3-0.
RB Leipzig are the second classified within the team, they have only 9 points and although they are already in the knockout stage they want to take advantage of this game to take revenge for the defeat against Manchester City by 1-3 at home on October 4.
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: Kick-Off Time
Manchester City and RB Leipzig play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 28 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. RB Leipzig’s attacking threat lies in their quick transitions and individual brilliance. Lois Openda, their leading goalscorer, is a constant menace to defenses with his pace, dribbling skills, and finishing instincts. Xavi Simons, their creative midfielder, possesses a wand of a right foot capable of unlocking defenses with pinpoint passes and dangerous set-pieces.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 29
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 29
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 29
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 29
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 29
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 29
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 29
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 29
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 29
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 29
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Proximus Pickx
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports MAX 4, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+ App, LiveScore App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 255, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL, Cignal Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena 3 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 6
Sweden: TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports Ultimate, TNT Sports 1, discovery+
United States: Paramount+, VIX