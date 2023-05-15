Manchester City will play against Real Madrid in what will be the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League semifinal. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this interesting game.

The game in the first leg, as expected, was very intense, with both teams sharing the moments of dominance, and with a final result that, although of course it does not guarantee anything and leaves the series open, is more favorable to Manchester City.

The 1-1 draw obtained by the “Citizens” in a stadium as difficult as the Santiago Bernabeu is a great incentive, especially since now they will have the chance to define at home. On the side of Real Madrid, although their situation is not ideal, they are a team with experience in this type of instance and they will try to make it count.

Manchester City probable lineup

Pep Guardiola‘s team needs victory to reach the final.

Manchester City possible lineup: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

Real Madrid probable lineup

The team led by Carlo Ancelotti will seek to continue defending the title won in 2022.

Real Madrid possible lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.