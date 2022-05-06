According to a report out of the United Kingdom Manchester United's incoming head coach has decided on the future of the Portuguese superstar.

It has been a very difficult year for Cristiano Ronaldo, culminating by the loss of his infant son. Through that incredibly difficult moment the 37- year-old still has managed to get back on the field and contribute at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo has 18 goals in 29 Premier League matches this season and 6 goals in 7 matches in the Champions League. When you look at that on paper Cristiano Ronaldo has had a very good season. Unfortunately, his good season has been hampered by Manchester United’s difficulties as a team.

Manchester United will most likely see a lot of players leave in the summer, the biggest names being Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba. The Red Devils are in a transition period, and it looks like the World Soccer Superstar will be around next season according to reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Erik ten Hag’s plans next season for Manchester United

Incoming manager Erik ten Hag is reported to want Ronaldo to stay, in what would be the final year of his contract. The Telegraph has reported that ten Hag believes it would be “foolish” to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club.

ten Hag is set to rebuild the team next season, an indication that while Manchester United will look to improve in the standings, winning the Premier League may not be in the cards next season, rather a bridge season to position the new stars and at least qualify to the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo has been a team leader through a lot of the difficulties this season at United and his presence will help younger players adapt to the ins and outs of Manchester United.

There is also the complication of cutting one of the game’s most influential and global icons, the economic losses United would take by releasing Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still producing, makes no sense from a business standpoint.

Manchester United sit sixth in the Premier League but a strong finish to the season could still place them in a Champions League spot, United have 2 accessible games, but would play host to Liverpool at season's end.

If, by a set of circumstances, Manchester United does qualify for the Champions League, then Cristiano Ronaldo would still be an important piece of the puzzle to take on a rebuilding year while playing in Europe’s highest club competition.