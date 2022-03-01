Cristiano Ronaldo at one point in his career could do no wrong, but time catches up to us all and the 37-year-old is having one of his weaker seasons in his whole career. Ronaldo along with Lionel Messi have had to endure criticism like never before given their poor runs this season.

At Manchester United things have not gone well with a coaching change and Ronaldo at only 9 goals in 23 Premier League games. Nonetheless United sit fourth in the standings and at the moment that is their goal this season to retain a Champions League standing.

For one former Manchester United player, Ronaldo still has the tools to carry the team and can still provide magic on the pitch, but age is starting to play a key factor, here is what former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov had to say about Cristiano Ronaldo’s season.

Dimitar Berbatov on Cristiano Ronaldo

"At the moment he's got just one goal in ten games and that seems problematic for everybody, but not for me. There are eleven players on the pitch and the blame should be shared. Ronaldo is an icon in the world of football and people need to remember that he's 37”, Berbatov stated.

"I think Ronaldo is doing enough for United, obviously people will look for more because of the standards that he sets. There will always be people questioning him when he has a bad match, and they are taking advantage of that now. People need to consider his age, how he plays, his position and how the team plays. People need to be realistic with him and they need to know that it's totally different when you're 37 to being 27”, Berbatov added.

While he may not be playing to his standards, Ronaldo will give it his all to get his numbers and United back up, the Red Devils have won 2 of their last 5 but are also undefeated in their last 5 games. Up next for United is a game against city rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

