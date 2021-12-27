The Red Devils are looking at a replacement for David de Gea and are also looking to sign another player for the defensive end.

Manchester United is set for a busy transfer market, the Red Devils who are seventh in the Premier League, have won three games in a row but the club still wants to rejuvenate the squad looking ahead for the future.

One of the positions in question where ManU wants to refresh is in goal, even though David de Gea has been one of the team’s biggest bright spots this season. de Gea has been at times the center of the supporters’ frustrations and has been criticized by club legend Roy Keane on the BBC.

Now according to the Daily Star, the Red Devils brass is looking to sign Aston Villa and Argentine national team starter Emiliano Martínez. Here are more details regarding Manchester United’s transfer targets.

Emiliano Martínez to Manchester United

According to the Daily Star, the club has been monitoring the netminder for some time. The brass at Manchester United feel that “El Dibu” Emiliano Martínez is ready to command the United net. Still a move to Manchester United during the season seems unlikely and could happen in the summer. Emiliano Martínez has won the starting goalkeeper position on the Argentine national team and has been solid for an up and down Aston Villa side.

Tyler Adams

According to Metro in the UK, USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams is also on the Red Devil’s radar, but for a possible move in January. Adams, who plays for RB Leipzig, is known to interim head coach Ralf Rangnick and assistant Chris Armas. The American has played very well for Leipzig when not injured. That has been Adams’ biggest issue, his injuries, but nonetheless United want to improve the middle of the midfield and the defensive minded Adams could give Manchester United that.