Manchester United will face Arsenal for the Matchday 37 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Manchester United square off against Arsenal in Matchday 37 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Stay tuned for a comprehensive preview of this highly anticipated clash. Explore various avenues for catching the action, be it through television broadcasts or accessible live streaming services in your region.

The conclusion of the 2023/2024 Premier League season is more exhilarating than ever, with many outcomes yet to be determined, notably the identity of the new champions. Only two teams remain in contention: Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Arsenal.

The “Gunners” must secure a victory, as “Citizens’” recent triumph over Fulham leave them trailing by two points. Adding to this, Haaland’s squad still has one match remaining to potentially close the gap. However, Arsenal will not have it easy as the face Manchester United, who are vying for entry into international competitions and are equally hungry for the three points.

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (May 13)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

USA: 11:30 AM (ET)

Manchester United vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo