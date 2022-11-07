Manchester United will face Aston Villa for the 2022-2023 Carabao Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this EFL Cup game in the US and Canada.

Manchester United and Aston Villa will face each other for the 2022-2023 Carabao Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this EFL Cup game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free. If you are in Canada, Japan, Italy or Germany you can watch it on DAZN.

It will be the second game between these two this week. Curiously, they come from facing each other for Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. That game ended up being favorable for Aston Villa, who in Birmingham defeated Manchester United 3-1 with goals from Bailey, Digne and Ramsey, who also scored against the goal of the “Red devils”.

This result helped the Birmingham team a lot since they were very close to the last positions of the standings and were at risk of entering the relegation zone. However, every game is different from the next, and although the recent record favors Aston Villa, it does not mean that they have the game won against the tough Manchester United.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Date

This game of the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be played this Thursday, November 10 at 3:00 PM (ET) at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa

This 2022/2023 Carabao Cup game between Manchester United and Aston Villa that will be played this Thursday, November 10 at 3:00 PM at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, will be broadcast on DAZN in Canada, Italy, Japan and Germany. In the United states, you can watch this game on ESPN+.

