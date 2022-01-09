Manchester United will face Aston Villa this Monday, January 10, for the third round of the FA Cup. Here you can find out how to watch or live stream free this FA game in the United States and Canada, the preview, predictions and odds.

Manchester United will face Aston Villathis Monday, January 10, in what will be the last match of this third round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford. Here you will find all the information about this FA game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this match.

The third round of this FA Cup 2021/2022 closes with one of the highest parity duels of the entire round, since it involves two teams that currently play in the Premier League. None other than Manchester United and Aston Villa, who are ranked 7th and 13th respectively in the current 2021/2022 season.

On the side of the local team, a season well below the expectations that had been generated especially with the incorporation of Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently they would not even qualify for the Europa League (although it is not very far from the qualification zone), that is why this game will be important so that United can fight something in the season. On the side of Aston Villa, a season in which they are far from the relegation zone, but also from the international cup qualification zone, so it will be important to win to be able to fight for something in 2021/2022.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 10, 2022

Time: 2:55 PM (ET)

Location: City Ground Stadium, Nottinghamshire, England

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:55 PM

CT: 1:55 PM

MT: 12:55 PM

PT: 11:55 AM

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As can be expected given what both teams have been throughout history, the statistics between the two are largely dominated by Manchester United. In total, these two teams played 192 times, with 101 victories for the “Red Devils”, 51 for Aston Villa and 40 draws. The game this Monday, January 10 will be the 193rd between the two.

How to watch or live stream Manchester United vs Aston Villa in the US and Canada

The game that will be played this Monday, January 10 at Old Trafford for the third round of FA Cup between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be broadcast in the US on: ESPN+. In Canada, you can watch it in Sportsnet and live streamed on SN NOW.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Manchester United are the favorite with -145 odds, while Aston Villa have +400. A tie would finish in a +295 payout.

DraftKings Manchester United -145 Tie +295 Aston Villa +400

*Odds via DraftKings