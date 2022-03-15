Manchester United and Atletico Madrid face each other today at Old Trafford for the second leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Find here how and where to watch or stream live online this UCL game free in different parts of the world.

Manchester United will host Atletico Madrid today at Old Trafford in an exciting second leg match for the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream this UCL game online free from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming) or Paramount+ (Free Trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

After suffering a dissapointing 4-1 loss to town rivals Manchester City in the 2021-2022 Premier League, the Red Devils managed to return to victory with a 3-2 win over Tottenham thanks to a hat-trick by Cristiano Ronaldo, who had missed the Manchester derby.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone's Atletico have improved their performance recently and today will visit Old Trafford after clinching three victories in a row in the 2021-2022 La Liga season. After the 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, there's no doubt that this Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid clash will be one of the most entertaining games in this 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Manchester Unied vs Atletico Madrid: Starting Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 4:00 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: TNT Go, Estádio TNT Sports, HBO Max, GUIGO, TNT Brasil, SBT

Canada: DAZN

France: Canal+ France, Free, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, JioTV

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, RTE Player, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, RTE 2, LiveScore App

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, Canale 5, NOW TV

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Mexico: TNT Go, HBO Max, TNT Sports

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com

US: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), Univision, TUDN USA, TUDNxtra, SiriusXM FC, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN App