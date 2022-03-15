Manchester United will host Atletico Madrid today at Old Trafford in an exciting second leg match for the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream this UCL game online free from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming) or Paramount+ (Free Trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.
After suffering a dissapointing 4-1 loss to town rivals Manchester City in the 2021-2022 Premier League, the Red Devils managed to return to victory with a 3-2 win over Tottenham thanks to a hat-trick by Cristiano Ronaldo, who had missed the Manchester derby.
Meanwhile, Diego Simeone's Atletico have improved their performance recently and today will visit Old Trafford after clinching three victories in a row in the 2021-2022 La Liga season. After the 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, there's no doubt that this Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid clash will be one of the most entertaining games in this 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16.
Manchester Unied vs Atletico Madrid: Starting Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
US: 4:00 PM (ET)
Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: TNT Go, Estádio TNT Sports, HBO Max, GUIGO, TNT Brasil, SBT
Canada: DAZN
France: Canal+ France, Free, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1
Germany: Amazon Prime Video
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, JioTV
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, RTE Player, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, RTE 2, LiveScore App
Italy: Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, Canale 5, NOW TV
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Mexico: TNT Go, HBO Max, TNT Sports
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com
US: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), Univision, TUDN USA, TUDNxtra, SiriusXM FC, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN App